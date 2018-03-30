She’s wanted for allegedly punching a pregnant woman in the stomach. The woman miscarried.

The Laurel County sheriff’s office is asking the public to help find a woman who is wanted on a charge of third-degree fetal homicide.
The sheriff’s office says Cindy L. Caudill, 46, got into an altercation with another woman, who was pregnant, on East Pittsburgh Church Road about two miles north of London on Tuesday, and Caudill punched the woman in the stomach.
At 7:18 a.m. Friday, paramedics were called to the home, where a woman was reported to be having a miscarriage. She was thought to be 11 to 12 weeks pregnant, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for Caudill’s arrest Friday. Though they searched for her throughout the day, they had not been able to locate Caudill, who lives on East Pittsburgh Church Road.
Anyone with information about Caudill’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
On Tuesday, the same day she is accused of punching the woman, Caudill and a man, Bill Vaughn, were both arrested after they were involved in a domestic incident at the home on East Pittsburgh Church Road, according to court records.
According to an arrest citation, “deputies could not determine a primary aggressor,” and “it seemed that both parties were equally involved.”
They said Caudill had redness and swelling to her face and Vaughn had “small redness and small scratches.” Caudill and Vaughn were both charged with fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, in that case.
Caudill told a responding deputy that she and Vaughn had been arguing over a cell phone and he threw her down in the gravel driveway and “punched her in the face several times.”
