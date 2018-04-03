At least two people injured after three overnight shootings

Three shootings early Tuesday morning in Lexington have left at least two people injured, according to media reports.
The first shooting occurred a little after midnight on Rugby Road in the Cardinal Valley area, where a woman told police she heard gunfire and the sound of glass breaking, according to WKYT. Three children were inside the home at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.
Police found several shell casings and saw the house was hit by gunfire a couple of times, LEX 18 reported.
A second shooting happened three hours later on Cambridge Drive off Oxford Drive and Versailles Road and a man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, WKYT reported. The man was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
A neighbor told LEX 18 he heard eight to ten shots fired and cries for help from the man who was shot outside his home.
Around 6:15 a.m., another person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance following a shooting off Village Drive and Devonport Drive, according to LEX 18.
Devonport Drive is one street over from where the Cambridge Drive shooting occurred.
Police do not have any suspects for the three shootings and have not disclosed if the incidents are related.
