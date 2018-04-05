Former Georgetown police detective arrested on theft, drug possession charges

A former Georgetown police detective was arrested Thursday and charged with theft, possession of opiates and abuse of public trust, according to the Georgetown Police Department.
Chris Bayer resigned from the police department during the course of the investigation, which began after someone reported suspicious activity on Feb. 21, according to the police department.
Bayer is accused of removing drugs from the police department and being in possession of prescription opiates that belonged to someone else, according to the police department. He is also accused of taking $300 from the department that was intended to be used for a narcotics investigation.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
