Kentucky teacher used Facebook to ask 14-year-old boy for nude photos, police say

A Bell County teacher was charged Monday and admitted to asking a 14-year-old boy on Facebook for nude pictures, police said.
A parent told Kentucky State Police last month that she discovered inappropriate messages on her son’s Facebook account, police said.
Jordan Turner, 30, was arrested at Bell County High School and was charged with prohibited use of electronic communication to procure a minor in regard to sexual offenses, police said. He admitted to the crime when being questioned, according to police.
Turner has worked in the Bell County school system for three years, the Bell County Superintendent told WYMT. He is a special needs instructor and an assistant high school basketball coach, WYMT said. He remains a school district employee, pending the results of the investigation, the superintendent told WYMT.
The teacher was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.
