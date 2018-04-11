They allegedly shot up a Lexington neighborhood after a boy wouldn’t join their gang

Three men each face 14 wanton endangerment charges and multiple criminal mischief charges following two shootings in Lexington’s Woodhill neighborhood in late February.
Davontae Cobb, 19, Jacque Jones, 18, and John Harris, 25, were arrested March 3 and accused of being involved in a pair of shootings on the 200 block of Hedgewood Court on February 28 that put many people, including juveniles, in danger, according to documents in Fayette District Court.
Prior to the first shooting, which occurred just after midnight in the neighborhood off Woodhill Drive, Cobb yelled out a car window “which one of y’all are taking this ass whooping” because a juvenile boy at the residence had declined to join the group’s street gang, according to court documents.
A woman at the home retrieved a baseball bat to defend herself if Cobb got out of the vehicle and several other family members confronted Cobb, the woman told police. Following a brief fight, in which Cobb was pulled from the vehicle, Cobb came into the residence and the group had a discussion about the ongoing “beef” with the juvenile, court documents show.
Cobb left the residence and stated the “beef” was over, but 20 minutes later the house was riddled with gunfire, according to court records. Six individuals, including four juveniles, were inside the home, according to court documents. Police said they found 19 shell casings in the parking lot and bullets went through a bedroom window.
The second shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. that night and many homes on the block were struck, according to court records. A gas meter was also hit, forcing people in the building to be evacuated.
The trio is part of a network of “more than five members with a continuing pattern of criminal activity within a two-year period,” according to court documents.
Court documents say Cobb and Jones fired the shots and Harris, who is Jones’ brother, used his grandfather’s car to drive the accused shooters from the scene.
In addition to the wanton endangerment charges, the trio was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and a count of first-degree criminal mischief. Cobb was also charged with two probation violations.
Cobb’s case was sent to the grand jury Tuesday, court records show.
Comments