Officer-involved shooting leaves one critically injured in Cumberland County

One person was critically injured by a law enforcement officer's gunfire in Cumberland County Tuesday morning.
State police said the incident began with a call to the Cumberland County sheriff's office about a suspicious vehicle on Lawsons Bottom Road at 7:19 a.m.
The driver fled when a sheriff's deputy tried to make a traffic stop, and state police and the Burkesville police joined in the pursuit.
The suspect ultimately crashed into a deputy's cruiser.
State police said an officer fired a weapon during the pursuit, hitting someone in the vehicle.
The person was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in critical condition.
No one else was injured.
A female passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants.
State police are investigating.
