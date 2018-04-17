Crime

Officer-involved shooting leaves one critically injured in Cumberland County

By Karla Ward

April 17, 2018 10:22 PM

One person was critically injured by a law enforcement officer's gunfire in Cumberland County Tuesday morning.

State police said the incident began with a call to the Cumberland County sheriff's office about a suspicious vehicle on Lawsons Bottom Road at 7:19 a.m.

The driver fled when a sheriff's deputy tried to make a traffic stop, and state police and the Burkesville police joined in the pursuit.

The suspect ultimately crashed into a deputy's cruiser.

State police said an officer fired a weapon during the pursuit, hitting someone in the vehicle.

The person was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured.

A female passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants.

State police are investigating.

