Inmates cleaning up this Knox County dump site found a murder victim

A group of inmates cleaning up a dump site in Knox County stumbled upon a murder victim Friday morning.
State police said inmates with the Bell County Forestry Service and their guards were working at a spot where people had dumped trash over an embankment off Hinkle Branch Road in the Hinkle community when they found the body at about 8:50 a.m.
The victim was identified as Michael Sowders, 32, of Barbourville.
The cause of death is still under investigation. State police said an autopsy was to be conducted in Frankfort.
