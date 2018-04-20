A body was found at a dump site over an embankment in the Hinkle community of Knox County Friday morning.
Inmates cleaning up this Knox County dump site found a murder victim

By Karla Ward

April 20, 2018 10:16 PM

A group of inmates cleaning up a dump site in Knox County stumbled upon a murder victim Friday morning.

State police said inmates with the Bell County Forestry Service and their guards were working at a spot where people had dumped trash over an embankment off Hinkle Branch Road in the Hinkle community when they found the body at about 8:50 a.m.

The victim was identified as Michael Sowders, 32, of Barbourville.

The cause of death is still under investigation. State police said an autopsy was to be conducted in Frankfort.

