Kentucky man threatens to kill 'all Knox County police officers,' sheriff says

By Mike Stunson

April 24, 2018 12:15 PM

A Barbourville man was arrested Monday night after allegedly posting a series of Facebook messages last weekend that said he would kill all Knox County police officers, according to the sheriff's department.

Timothy Roark, 29, also stated he would kill a named individual of the Barbourville Police officer in an additional post that has since been deleted, the Knox County sheriff's department stated.

The sheriff's department arrested Roark without incident Monday at a Stephen Trace Road residence south of Barbourville, the sheriff said. He was charged with third-degree terroristic threatening and was also wanted on a Whitley County bench warrant for failure to pay a fine.

He has been taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

