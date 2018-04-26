He made a lot of money selling equipment. It was stolen from the University of Kentucky.

A Lexington man accused of selling more than $500,000 in computer equipment stolen from the University of Kentucky has pleaded guilty in federal court.
Toquoto Richardson, who worked as a data center operations engineer at UK, received more than $124,000 from 45 sales over a six-year period beginning in 2010, according to a plea agreement filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
But an internal audit revealed Richardson had sold more than $500,000 in computer equipment for personal gain over 10 years, according to UK. The audit determined that Richardson had been taking and re-selling computer technology from the Information Technology department, the university said.
Richardson, 43, was immediately terminated when he was caught attempting to sell a computer storage controller on eBay, the online auction site.
The plea agreement says Richardson began taking various pieces of equipment that were actively used by the university and "holding it out to potential purchasers online as being surplus property."
The equipment was sold through online auction sites.
In emails with buyers, Richardson "falsely and materially represented to his purchasers that he had authority to sell this equipment," when in fact the equipment was stolen, the agreement says.
UK Healthcare officials contacted university police in March 2016 when a theft was discovered in the Information Technology unit, UK said. The subsequent audit was performed.
UK Healthcare IT has taken action to improve its inventory controls and limit access to equipment.
"When the rare occasion happens where someone acts inappropriately or unethically, we work to stop the activity, uncover why it happened and taken remediation steps to ensure that it does not happen again," said Eric N. Monday, UK's executive vice president for finance and administration..
The UK audit determined that the coding of equipment as part of tracking and inventory control "was not rigorous enough," the release said. A number of steps to improve tracking of inventory and limiting access to equipment have been initiated in response to the audit.
"There is no system or set of processes that will prevent every bad actor," said Joe Reed, chief audit executive of the UK internal audit. "The question is when inappropriate behavior is discovered, do we, as an institution, act quickly and comprehensively to ensure that it doesn't happen again? That's what happens in an organization committed to doing things the right way. There is a commitment here to creating and maintaining a culture of compliance in everything we do."
Federal prosecutors charged Richardson through a document called an information rather than going through a grand jury to get an indictment.
The use of an information and the fact that Richardson pleaded guilty on the same day it was filed indicates that he is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.
An employment history on Richardson's LinkedIn profile says his employment at UK began in April 2006 as a tech support specialist.
He became a systems programmer/network analyst at UK in October 2007, and then a data center operations engineer at the university in September 2014.
Before he was at UK, Richardson was a technical specialist for the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board, which oversees educator certification, according to the LinkedIn profile.
Richardson faces penalties of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9 in Lexington.
