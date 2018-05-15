Fourth Grayson County teacher in 18 months accused of child sex abuse

A Grayson County teacher is in jail after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, and he's the fourth teacher in the county to face child sex abuse related charges in the last 18 months, according to media and official reports.
John Cariel, 66, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sodomy, using electronic communications to "procure" a minor for sex and distribution of obscene matter to minors, according to the Grayson County jail.
Leitchfield police told LEX 18 that the charges against Cariel, a teacher at Grayson County Middle School, stem from a relationship with a student in October 2017.
Earlier this month, Roger D. Williams, 62, of Clarkson was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and a count of possession of child pornography, according to Kentucky State Police. Williams was working as a word processing teacher at Grayson County High School at the time, according to K105 out of Leitchfield.
In March, Jonathan D. Jones was charged with third degree sodomy, according to court records. Jones, who was a teacher and assistant boys soccer coach at Grayson County High School, was accused of having a relationship with a 17-year-old student, according to The Grayson County News-Gazette.
Gavin Logsdon, a former Grayson County High School teacher and head baseball coach, was charged in November 2016 with the third-degree rape of a student, according to The Record in Grayson County.
