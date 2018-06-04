Woman stabbed multiple times in Andover Hills driveway robbery

A woman was robbed and stabbed in a driveway in the Andover Hills subdivision Monday morning and a search for the suspect focused around nearby Jacobson Park, police said.
The woman was robbed as she pulled into her driveway in the 600 block of Brookgreen Lane around 11 a.m. Monday, according to Lexington police. A man wearing a ski mask took money and credit cards from her wallet as she got out of the car and he stabbed her three times, police said.
Blood was found on the ground by a minivan in the driveway.
The woman was transported to the hospital and was in serious but stable condition, according to Lexington police. She was stabbed in the arm and stomach, police said.
Police were searching for the suspect in nearby Jacobson Park. A police dog lost the scent of the attacker after tracking him for a few streets, authorities said. It's not clear if the suspect eventually used a car to leave the area.
