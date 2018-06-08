Kentucky high school choir director charged with rape, sodomy of student

An Oldham County High School teacher was arrested Thursday and charged with rape, sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor after having sex with a student, according to the jail and media reports.
Haley Reed, 35, was booked into Oldham County Jail at at 5 p.m. Thursday after admitting that she had sex with a minor, WLKY reported. Reed said she had sex with the student eight times between April and June after school hours on school property, according to WDRB and the Oldham Era. WAVE 3 reported that Reed is married.
"District administrators are aware of the charges against a teacher at Oldham County High School," Oldham County Schools said in a statement. "We are cooperating with police during this investigation and the teacher will have no further contact with students for the remainder of the year." The last day of school is Friday, according to the district website.
Reed is the Oldham County High choir director, according to the school's website. Her bond was set at $25,000.
