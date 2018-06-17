Lexington police investigate after a man was found Sunday night in the 100 block of St. Ann Drive with potentially life-threatening injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
Crime

Man has life-threatening injuries after 'disorder,' shooting in Lexington neighborhood

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

June 17, 2018 06:36 PM

A man was being treated Sunday night for potentially life-threatening injuries consistent with a gunshot wound after a reported fight on St. Ann Drive, according to Lexington police.

Officers were called to the 100 block of St. Ann Drive for a reported "disorder with a weapon" at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, where they found the injured man, police Lt. Nathaniel Muller said. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Police have a man in custody who is suspected in the shooting, Muller said. Police believe the suspect and victim know each other.

As of about 6 p.m. charges had not been filed.

A portion of St. Ann Drive was closed down Sunday night as police investigated the apparent shooting.



