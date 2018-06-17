Man has life-threatening injuries after 'disorder,' shooting in Lexington neighborhood

A man was being treated Sunday night for potentially life-threatening injuries consistent with a gunshot wound after a reported fight on St. Ann Drive, according to Lexington police.
Officers were called to the 100 block of St. Ann Drive for a reported "disorder with a weapon" at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, where they found the injured man, police Lt. Nathaniel Muller said. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
Police have a man in custody who is suspected in the shooting, Muller said. Police believe the suspect and victim know each other.
As of about 6 p.m. charges had not been filed.
A portion of St. Ann Drive was closed down Sunday night as police investigated the apparent shooting.
