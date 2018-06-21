'I will kill Donald Trump.' Former Kentucky officer indicted over social media posts.

President Donald Trump had his life threatened by a former Kentucky police officer now facing federal charges, according to an extensive criminal complaint.
Former Bowling Green police officer Andrew Long Ryan, 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on two counts of making threats against the president, according to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran of the Middle District of Tennessee.
Ryan now of Greenbrier, Tenn., was in federal custody Thursday. He was initially charged in a criminal complaint on Monday for posts he made on Facebook and Twitter about Trump on May 28-29, according to court records.
In a lengthy Facebook post on May 28, Ryan said he had "warned the President of the United States of death if he doesn't comply with a directive I've given him," according to the criminal complaint.
A post made on May 29 read: "This will all make sense soon," according to a Secret Service agent's affidavit filed in court. The post continued, warning those who expressed concern over his Facebook remarks to "say it to my face or shut your mouth." The item ended with three words: "Death is coming."
Ryan expanded his threats to Twitter on the same day, tweeting "I will kill Donald Trump if you don't follow my leaders lead," the affidavit said. All of the posts have since been deleted from both Facebook and Twitter.
President Trump visited Nashville on May 29.
During the same period, Greenbrier police and the Federal Protective Services, which is the police division in the Department of Homeland Security, were investigating Ryan for multiple violations of a domestic violence protection order obtained by his family.
He was also being investigated for approaching the FBI offices in Bowling Green and Nashville about eight times, causing safety concerns for employees. The complaint also reveals that Ryan had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to an FBI affidavit.
After threats Ryan made in texts, a police officer stood guard June 6 with a gun at his sister's house where Ryan's family was staying, according to court documents.
Ryan was arrested on June 8. He acknowledged what he had written about Trump on Facebook. He told Secret Service agents that "he was not stating that he would kill the president, but rather that God would take his life." Ryan further told the agents that Trump was required to "restore" Ryan's family to him.
Ryan's father-in-law was interviewed by an FBI special agent and said he feared Ryan "was close to committing mass murder." His father-in-law also believed that Ryan was manic, bi-polar and narcissistic, according to the complaint. He also said that Ryan had not been taking medication given to him in a Murfreesboro, Tenn., mental health clinic and that he owned "several" weapons. The father-in-law said the weapons "were the first thing [Ryan] inquired about" after being released from the mental health clinic.
Greenbrier Deputy Chief Randy Pack said Ryan was "the kind of individual you hear about on TV after a horrific incident."
Ryan worked for the Bowling Green Police Department from June 2005 to February 2006, WBKO reported.
Ryan was being held in the Robertson County Detention Facility in Springfield, Tenn.
It's not the first time a Kentuckian or former Kentuckian has gotten in trouble for threats against a president. Then 28-year-old Johnny Logan Spencer was sentenced to 33 months — just under three years — in 2010 for threatening President Barack Obama in a poem.
