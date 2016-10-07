University of Kentucky celebrates new $65 million business college building

The University of Kentucky’s new Gatton College of Business and Economics building is officially open for business.
Alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends of the college celebrated the grand opening Friday of the $65 million complex in its 500-seat Kincaid Auditorium.
The project is the first academic building on UK’s campus to be financed entirely through philanthropy. The college has has reached 97 percent of the fundraising goal for the building.
The 210,000-square-foot building at the “front door” of UK’s campus on South Limestone and Administration Drive has been in use since the start of this semester. By incorporating and remodeling both the 1963 original Gatton building and its 1992 addition, the college saved money while increasing learning space by more than 40 percent over the old Gatton building.
The new building has technology-enabled classrooms, a dedicated real-time finance learning center, and collaborative study spaces.
The Gatton College has seen enrollment increase by 24 percent since construction began. This fall, the college’s enrollment exceeded 3,500 students for the first time.
Jack Brammer: 502-227-1198, @BGPolitics
Comments