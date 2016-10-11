Lafayette High assignment on use of racial slur prompts protest, review by superintendent

Protestors gathered outside the Fayette County schools offices on Monday over questions on a Lafayette High School class assignment associated with the book “To Kill A Mockingbird” that asked students multiple questions about use of the word “nigger.”
Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk acknowledged that there were problems with the assignment, and said he has asked the school’s principal to address the issue.
“The intent was to engage students in a conversation about the N-word, prior to reading the book ‘To Kill A Mockingbird,’ which includes the use of the N-word,” Caulk said in a statement. “As it pertains to this assignment, as I reviewed the assignment, it appears some of the questions went beyond a direct connection to the text. The principal is dealing with the matter at the school level where it is most appropriate.”
The novel, published in 1960, is set in the south in the 1930s. It is taught in schools with lessons advocating tolerance and opposing prejudice. According to the American Library Association’s website, there have been challenges in other school districts to ban “To Kill A Mockingbird” because of racial slurs.
Jesus Gonzalez was among the protestors outside Central Office on Monday. Gonzalez, the parent of an elementary student and a member of a group called Central Kentucky Showing Up For Racial Justice, provided the Herald-Leader with a copy of the assignment at issue, dated Oct. 3, and with a student’s name and answers removed.
He said the group “believes that teachers should assign books with difficult topics such as ‘To Kill A Mockingbird,’ but that crafting thoughtful, well-planned lessons is an essential part of this process. The assignment handed out to students last week was neither thoughtful nor well-planned, and as a result, the teachers who handed out this assignment created an unsafe learning environment for their students.”
With the heading “To Kill A Mockingbird,” the assignment said: “Read the following statements and respond in writing as to whether you agree or disagree. Explain why you agree or disagree. Remember that these statements do not reflect my opinions, they are simply meant to illicit responses for our class discussion.”
Six statements then followed on the class assignment. They were: 1. “Nigger” is a derogatory word. 2. It is acceptable for a black person to say “Nigger.” 3. It is acceptable for a white/non-black person to say “Nigger.” 4. “Nigger” in general, is a socially acceptable word to use in 2015. 5. The connotation attached to the word “Nigger” is poor and inferior. 6. I feel great when I hear this word in the hallways at LHS or in modern media (tv shows, music, movies, comedy routines.)
On Monday, outside the district’s Central Office, protestors held signs that said “Black Students Matter,” “You can’t justify the assignment” and “I ain’t black but I got your back.”
On Tuesday, Gonzalez released a statement on behalf of the group Central Kentucky Showing Up For Racial Justice.
“Central Kentucky Showing Up For Racial Justice would like to strongly condemn the English/Language Arts assignment given out by teachers at Lafayette High School, since at least 2006, featuring multiple uses of a racial slur,” the statement said.
“We would like to reiterate that we are not targeting a single teacher or school with this protest,” the statement continued. “This environment was created due to inadequate or unenforced policies on the part of Fayette County Public Schools, and we believe that FCPS must address these issues and many other issues contributing to the education gap between students of color and their fellow white students, with the input and assistance of students and their parents.”
Gonzalez said the group will be meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wild Fig Books & Coffee, 726 North Limestone, to discuss the issue.
