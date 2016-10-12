Want to help name Lexington’s new high school? Here’s how.

Fayette County Public Schools officials asked for the public’s help Wednesday in selecting a name for the district’s sixth high school, which is currently under construction on Winchester Road.
Several potential names have already been publicly discussed, but district leaders said in a news release that they want to ensure everyone has an opportunity to be heard.
“This is an exciting time for our community,” said Lester Diaz, principal of the new high school. “We want everyone to feel ownership.”
Recommendations already publicly suggested include naming the school for the late basketball coach S.T. Roach, credited with integrating the high school game in Kentucky; the abolitionist Frederick Douglass, for whom a segregated high school in Fayette County had been named; and Brenda Cowan, Lexington’s first black female firefighter, who was slain in the line of duty; and the late John Price, a longtime school board chairman.
Other names are now being accepted and volunteers are being sought to serve on the naming committee.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 28.
Nominations can be submitted in three ways: Online at www.fcps.net/name; via email at newhighschool@fayette.kyschools.us; or via mail at New High School Naming Committee, 1126 Russell Cave Road, Lexington, KY 40505.
When making a suggestion, citizens should include the following information: suggested name for new high school, rationale, first name, last name, mailing address, email address, and phone number.
The district’s naming policy says new schools, facilities, and properties may be named for a geographical area of Lexington/Fayette County or prominent deceased person who contributed to the history and/or progress of the Lexington/Fayette County area or nation.
To volunteer for the naming committee, citizens should submit the following information: first name, last name, mailing address, email address, phone number, connection to the school district or new school, and reason for wanting to serve on the committee.
The naming committee will make a recommendation to the superintendent, who will then make a recommendation to the Fayette County Board of Education. For the full naming policy, visit the district’s online policy manual at www.fcps.net.
The newschool will open in August of 2017.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
