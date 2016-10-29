Two pedestrians — including Louisville police officer — struck and killed in Lexington

Two pedestrians —including a Louisville police officer — were killed early Saturday morning when they were struck by a car on South Upper Street in Lexington.
Lexington police did not immediately identify the victims. They have charged Suzanne M. Whitlow, 26, of Lexington, with two counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence in the first degree.
Police said they responded about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to South Upper Street near Bolivar Street for an injury collision. They said Whitlow was driving outbound on Upper Street when for unknown reasons she lost control of her vehicle and struck two pedestrians.
The pedestrians were transported to a hospital but died of their injuries, police said.
Police said one of the victims was a Louisville Metro Police Officer. The identity of the second victim will be released pending notification of next of kin, they said.
Causes for the collision remain under investigation, police said.
