Student faces charges after bringing loaded gun to Tates Creek High School

A student brought a loaded gun to Tates Creek High School on Wednesday morning, the principal told parents in an email.
“With assistance from the Fayette County Public Schools Department of Law Enforcement, we discovered that one of our students had brought a gun to school today. The gun was loaded. The student will be criminally charged and will also face serious administrative consequences through the school district,” Sam Meaux said.
“As you know, students are our top priority at Tates Creek High School and we work diligently to keep them safe and create a positive learning environment on campus. Maintaining open lines of communication between home and school is critical in order for us to earn the trust of our families and build strong relationships with the people we serve,” Meaux said.
Meaux said everything was under control and students were safe.
School officials made no comment beyond the email.
