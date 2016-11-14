3rd student in 12 days with gun at Lexington school; extra security possible

For the third time in 12 days, a student at Tates Creek High School was arrested Monday for having a gun on campus, the principal said.
In addition to the protocol already instituted of searching any student whom Lexington police officers bring to campus, Principal Sam Meaux said he is considering random metal detector checks for all students. He sent an email to parents Monday.
On Monday morning, Lexington police picked up a student in the neighborhood near the school for truancy and brought him to campus, according to Meaux’s note to parents. School law enforcement officers searched the student and found a loaded gun, Meaux said.
The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and will face serious administrative consequences through the school district.
“I know this is disturbing,” Meaux said in the email to parents. “I am just as upset as you are. But I hope you see that we found the weapon today because our school responded to last week’s incident by making a change in practice.” He also said the district’s law enforcement “does an amazing job of safeguarding our schools and working with us to ensure the safety of our students.”
“I’ve been principal at Tates Creek High School for more than a decade, and this is not emblematic of our school. Tates Creek is a caring and safe community, and although we have had three guns on our campus in the past 12 days, none of the students had any intent of using the weapons at school.”
Meaux said schools are microcosms of the neighborhoods that they serve, and solving the proliferation of weapons in the community will require a broader commitment from families and others.
Meaux said he is communicating closely with district leaders and Lexington police.
In the previous incidents on Nov. 9, , a student, who initially did not intend on coming to school, was observed “in the community” by a Lexington police officer and transported to school after 10 a.m. Prior to being brought to school, the student consented to a cursory pat-down and no weapon was found.
Once the student arrived at school, Tates Creek high staff saw him attempt to hide the weapon in the library and he was taken into custody by Fayette County Department of Law Enforcement officers. He was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and will also face serious administrative consequences through the school district..
On November 2, another student brought a loaded gun to school. In that case, Lamaar Dequan Sanford was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a concealed deadly weapon and resisting arrest, according to the Fayette County jail website. Sanford was 18 and has been charged as an adult.
Meaux previously said the November 2 and November 9 incidents were not related and did not involve gang activity.
There will be a meeting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at Tates Creek High School for families and the community.
