4 charter schools would be possible in Fayette, Jefferson counties under proposed bill

The local school boards would be able to oversee a charter school pilot project in Fayette and Jefferson counties under legislation State Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, has prefiled for the 2017 General Assembly.
Beginning in academic year 2018-2019 and continuing through academic year 2022-2023, the charter school pilot project would allow a local school board in a county with a consolidated local government to authorize a maximum number of two charter schools per academic year.
Neal prefiled the bill on Friday.
Unlike other public schools, a charter schools organizer enters into a performance-based contract, or charter, that spells out the school’s governance, funding, accountability and flexibility, education officials have said.
Under the legislation, the schools would have to be nonsectarian.
In 2016, a bill that would have allowed charter schools in Fayette and Jefferson counties failed. Fayette and Jefferson are urban districts with an achievement gap between minority, disabled and low-income students and other students.
Gov. Matt Bevin is in favor of charter schools, and a bill could be more likely to pass in the coming legislative session since Republicans won control of the state House in the election in November.
The state education board has not taken a position on charter schools but it has offered recommendations if legislation is inevitable. Forty-three other states and Washington D.C. have some form of charter schools.
