Petition created against ‘Stallions’ mascot for new Lexington high school

A Lexington woman has created a petition on the change.org website against naming athletic teams and the school mascot at Lexington’s new Frederick Douglass High School the “Stallions.”
Diane Cahill said she created the petition, which will be delivered to Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk, Principal Lester Diaz and Fayette County Public Schools board members, after the mascot was announced Monday. The petition said in part, that “it is inappropriate and sexist” that the mascot and name for the female sports teams is the Stallions.
The petition said the definition of a stallion is a male horse that has not been castrated, used for breeding or is slang for a powerful and virile man who has a lot of lovers.
“What message does this send to our daughters and granddaughters? Our sons and grandsons?” the petition said, “We demand that the name be changed to something more gender neutral and more indicative of Douglass’s brilliant mind, successful career and vision for equality and to send a message to all students that they are respected and valued.”
Frederick Douglass was an abolitionist and orator in the 1800s.
The high school on Winchester Road is set to open in the fall of 2017.
People complained about the mascot Stallions on social media, including Twitter and Facebook, and on comments on the petition.
Douglass Athletic Director Garry McPeek declined comment.
District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said Caulk was in a meeting Tuesday afternoon, but that she would pose to him questions raised by the petition.
Cahill told the Herald-Leader that enough people in the community were raising questions that she thought a petition was appropriate. The petition had 110 supporters by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“How did they come up with this? The connotation of stallions pertaining to a girls’ softball team or basketball team just seemed really, really strange to me ... a male breeding horse,” Cahill said in an interview.
The nickname Stallions derives from the school’s property, once part of the famed Hamburg Place farm where racehorses, among them six Kentucky Derby winners, were sired. Hamburg Place is now a development on Lexington’s eastern edge.
“Using stallions as the mascot for the Frederick Douglass High School seems wrong on so many levels," Anita Courtney of Lexington told the Herald-Leader. “It leaves out 50 percent of the student population — girls — and is and not in keeping with the spirit of Title IX that promotes gender equity in sports. Calling the female athletes Lady Stallions doesn’t make any sense. We should get our horse terms right in the Bluegrass And even if it were an all-male high school, would we want to promote an image that has to do with breeding?“
Cahill said she hopes the petition will generate enough attention so that the district will “reassess this poor choice of a gender specific name.”
Mick Jeffries of Lexington said on the petition that he was signing it because he thought using the male gender of an animal was inappropriate and the mascot had to be gender neutral.
“Frederick Douglass was a firm believer in equality for all ... Something tells me that he probably would have found the name to be offensive to (women) and would not represent the whole of your school,” said Christy Morris of Lexington, who signed the petition.
Connie Hubbard of Richmond explained online why she signed the petition: “Surprised when there is an apparent lack of insight with community leaders and educators.”
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
Comments