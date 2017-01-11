High-profile lobbyists want to represent Fayette schools in Frankfort

Former state auditor Bob Babbage, former state treasurer Jonathan Miller and political consultant Phil Osborne on Monday all asked the Fayette County Public Schools board for yearlong contracts that would let their lobbying firms represent the district in the 2017 General Assembly.
Superintendent Manny Caulk said that the district serves more than 42,000 students, employs roughly 6,000 people and manages a $468.8 million budget and it’s important that school district leaders’ views are effectively shared with legislators.
Board members on Monday did not vote to select a firm. They will select a firm at a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m.. Thursday and start working to develop a legislative agenda, said district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall. The General Assembly met last week and will resume in February.
Babbage has a firm called Babbage CoFounder. His staff members include Lexington businessman Alan Stein, who chaired the most recent Fayette school redistricting committee and was also at Monday’s meeting.
Babbage said House Bill 103, charter school legislation, and Senate Bill 1, a wide-ranging bill that makes various changes to the state education system, will be part of the focus.
Babbage proposed a fee of $5,000 per month, according to his written proposal.
Miller’s firm, CivicPoint LLC, includes Russell Coleman, former general counsel to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Steve Robertson, former Kentucky Republican Party chairman, and Brooke Parker, a lobbyist for Gov. Steve Beshear’s administration, his written presentation said. CivicPoint is a subsidiary of the law firm Frost Brown Todd.
Miller, who has also served as Finance Cabinet secretary, and the other lobbyists spoke at the board meeting not only about their passion for education but about their firm’s expertise in educational policy.
The cost of Miller’s contract would be a monthly fee of $6,500, documents said.
Osborne is president of Osborne & Associates, a Lexington consulting firm. He and the other lobbyists provided proposals of several dozen pages. Osborne said a monitoring system would be established so “no issues, regulations, news or legislation takes (Fayette County Public Schools) by surprise.”
He proposed an initial contract amount of $30,000.
Board chair, vice-chair elected
In other action, the board unanimously reelected Melissa Bacon as its chair and elected member Ray Daniels as vice chair. The posts are for two years.
Bacon, who studied English at the University of Kentucky, was appointed to the board in 2006 and elected in 2007, 2008, 2012 and 2016. She represents District 1, which encompasses portions that include west Fayette County, between Leestown Road and Harrodsburg Road from inside New Circle Road to the county line.
Daniels, the owner of the Waffle House restaurant franchise in Fayette County, was appointed to the board in 2016 and elected to a four-year term in November. He represents District 3, which encompasses portions that include eastern Fayette County between Winchester Road and Richmond Road out to the county line.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
