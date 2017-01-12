Fayette schools announced plans for metal detectors. Where are they?

In November, three gun incidents in 12 days at Tates Creek High School led Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk to call for random metal detector checks at all Lexington public high schools and high school programs.
School district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said Wednesday that those random checks have not yet been implemented.
It's a matter of the getting the right equipment and implementation plan for each school, Deffendall said. Details are still being worked out.
“Looking at each of our high school buildings, high schools and (high school) program schools, how would we do the searches in each of those buildings and what equipment would we need in order to make that happen,” Deffendall said. “Once we know what equipment we need, then we will calculate the costs and determine how to pay for it.”
“Safety is a top priority,” she said.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
Comments