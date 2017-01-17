UK graduate students organize ‘Trump Teach-In’ as inauguration looms

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on Friday brings with it a host of questions about how his administration will handle a wide array of issues, such as education, security, immigration and science.
A group of graduate students at the University of Kentucky will explore those questions Tuesday during “A Teach-In on the Trump Presidency,” an afternoon of lectures and discussion about the future Trump presidency and what it could mean.
“We don’t want to be affiliated with either side (politically),” explained Leif Johnson, a UK geography graduate student who is one of the organizers. “What we want to do as academics and educators is to bring people with different skills and knowledge bases to talk about what we think might happen.”
Johnson, for example, will spend one of the 50-minute sessions discussing cyber-security, a topic that’s gotten a lot of discussion in the past few months.
“I’m going to talk about what surveillance is possible, the technology that has happened under Obama, but also what’s possible with encryption tools,” he said.
Other speakers will delve into issues such as reproductive rights, immigration and LGBTQ visibility. Topics include “Appalachia in the Current Political Landscape,” “White Supremacy,” and “Threats to International Environmental Policies.” Speakers come from faculty and graduate programs from across the university.
The teach-in will take place Tuesday from 12-7 p.m. at the Blazer Dining Hall. There is no involvement by the UK administration, spokesman Jay Blanton said, but funding was provided through UK Student Government.
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/228919590887989 or email ukytrumpteachin@gmail.com.
