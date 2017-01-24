Judge rules against UK student newspaper in sexual harassment document dispute

A Fayette Circuit Court Judge ruled against the University of Kentucky’s student newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel, Monday in their quest to review investigative documents in a sexual harassment case involving a former UK professor.
Judge Thomas Clark agreed with UK that releasing the documents would allow the victims to be identified, even if their names and other identifying information was redacted. He also agreed with UK that the investigative documents are exempt from public disclosure under a federal student privacy law.
The Kentucky Kernel wrote about the case of James Harwood, who left UK after investigators alleged he had sexually harassed or abused several graduate students. His case was never adjudicated.
The Kernel asked for the investigative documents in the case, but were refused by UK, which cited federal privacy laws. The Kernel appealed and state Attorney General Andy Beshear found UK in violation of the state’s Open Records Act. UK then appealed Beshear’s decision in Fayette Circuit Court.
“We are gratified by this outcome,” UK President Eli Capilouto said in a statement.
Comments