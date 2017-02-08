How to evaluate schools? State school board considers changes

The Kentucky Board of Education is reviewing a proposal for a new statewide accountability system of evaluating schools and districts.
Several features of the proposed system are similar to previous systems, but some, such as the labels used or some measures to evaluate schools, would change, state education officials said at a board work session on Tuesday.
It’s unclear how soon changes would occur to Kentucky’s system, but it will not be for this school year, said Kentucky Department of Education spokeswoman Nancy Rodriguez. The results of statewide testing for the previous academic year are generally released each October.
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Stephen Pruitt said he thought Senate Bill 1, wide-ranging education legislation that is in the General Assembly, would allow for the changes. Pruitt said he wanted the new system to be simpler and easier for parents to understand, and to drive student success. State education officials said the proposed plan is still in development.
Currently, schools and districts receive overall classifications that include “needs improvement,” “proficient” and “distinguished.”
Under the proposed system, which was released by a steering committee of educators, parents, business and community leaders, schools would receive overall ratings that would include the classifications, “outstanding,” “excellent,” “good,” “fair,” “concern” and “intervention.”
The labels “concern” and “intervention” would be applied to schools that scored low on a variety of measures.
Under the proposal:
▪ A student’s proficiency in a subject would still be important. There would be new focus on how much English-language learners progress.
▪ Student growth would be measured differently. At the elementary and middle school level, growth would be based on each individual student’s progress measured against a personal target for improvement and the school’s work to help the student catch up, keep up and move up.
▪ The achievement gap between minority, low-income and disabled students and other students would be evaluated to provide more transparency and minimize unintended consequences for schools with very low numbers of students in certain groups. Schools that excel at closing the achievement gap as well as those that are struggling to close the gap would be easily identified.
Pruitt said Wednesday that he did not think the development of the new accountability system or education policy in Kentucky would be impeded or significantly affected by the appointment of Betsy DeVos as U.S. Education Secretary.
The New York Times reported DeVos’s support for charter schools and vouchers — which allow students to use taxpayer dollars to pay tuition at private, religious and for-profit schools — has been criticized as reflecting a deep disconnect from public schools.
But Pruitt said, “She seems to be pretty supportive of state's rights to do what they need to do.” He said from all indications, she is going “to follow federal law.”
“There's been no indication that she's going to make any major changes. At this point I'm not too worried about it.”
