AG wants court to remove Gallatin school board member accused of having bogus diploma

Attorney General Andy Beshear is seeking the removal of a Gallatin County school board member who is accused of not graduating high school and later paying expenses of a principal who back dated a diploma.
The attorney general’s office filed a complaint in Gallatin Circuit Court Friday against school board member Chad Allen Murray for violating Kentucky law on education requirements, according to Terry Sebastian, a spokesman for Beshear.
Beshear said in the last four years, the attorney general’s office has only handled two similar cases involving local school board members, one in Bath County, and one in Knox County. Both of those were resolved without filing suit, he said.
Murray could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. WKRC-TV in Cincinnati quoted him as saying, “This is a political witch hunt.”
That law requires that a person serving on a school board has “completed at least the twelfth grade or has been issued a GED certificate or has received a high school diploma through participation in the external diploma program” if elected after July 13, 1990.
Murray was elected to the Gallatin County Board of Education in November 2012, and re-elected in November 2016. Murray failed to submit sufficient documentation to the AG’s office to prove that he meets the educational requirements under Kentucky law, according to the attorney general.
In a Jan. 12 letter, Murray refused to resign at the request of the attorney general’s office after being informed that his educational documents did not meet statutory requirements, Sebastian said. Also in that letter, Murray said the allegations were false.
“My office has thoroughly handled this matter within the guidelines of the law to ensure the school board member and the citizens of Gallatin County have had due process,” Beshear said. “We are now asking the court to remove Mr. Murray from an office he is unqualified to hold.”
In October 2016, Beshear’s office requested documentation from Murray regarding his education. In response, Murray provided a “Diploma of Graduation” issued by Loveland Baptist School in Loveland, Ohio, dated May 31, 1994.
According to the complaint that Beshear’s office filed Friday, Murray attended the school but did not complete the 12th grade and did not receive a diploma from the school on May 31, 1994.
Instead, Beshear’s office says that “at some point in 2011 or thereafter,” Murray contacted the principal of Loveland Baptist School to request she provide him with a diploma from the school.
According to the court records, Murray provided the principal with transcripts from a non-accredited, illegitimate online school and paid her “for her time and expenses.” The principal provided Murray with a diploma that she backdated to May 31, 1994.
On Jan. 5, 2017, Beshear’s office notified Murray that neither the diploma nor transcripts established that he met the educational requirements under Kentucky law.
Under Kentucky law, the Attorney General is required to prosecute actions on behalf of the state.
