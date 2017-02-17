More than 15 school districts close schools because of illnesses

At least 16 school districts and Christ the King Elementary School in Lexington closed schools on Friday because of widespread student illnesses, including flu.
The closings occurred as the state is considered to have widespread flu activity, along with most of the country. Closing schools can prevent further spread of illness and allow additional time to clean and disinfect.
On Thursday, in Scott County there were nearly 900 students out of class due to sickness and more than 200 students missed part of the school day, Superintendent Kevin Hub said in a statement,
Hub decided that students will have a long weekend, opting for non-traditional instruction days in which students learn from home on Friday and Monday.
Absences due to illness have been a consistent problem in Scott County for the last two weeks.
Hub said the flu, strep throat, and norovirus are the most common illnesses impacting our students and staff.
"We've had problems not only with students but staff members who have been sick this week as well," Hub said.
“Even though we do not like to cancel classes, in this case, we feel NTI days will provide higher quality instruction than days at school with so many students and teachers absent,” said Assistant Superintendent for Student Learning Maurice Chappell.
