UK plans $4 million facelift to men’s basketball locker room at Joe Craft Center

The University of Kentucky plans to spend about $4 million to upgrade the men’s basketball program’s practice locker room at the Joe Craft Center, according to a proposal approved by the UK Board of Trustees athletics committee early Friday. It’s expected to be approved by the full board Friday afternoon.
The upgrades will “renovate and improve the existing player locker and shower space, lounge area, and team meeting room into one multi-functional space,” according to the proposal. It will also include a “supplementation and nutrition fueling station, as well as a hydration station.”
The project will be paid for by private donors, including a $1.5 million gift from UK alumnus Davis Marksbury. UK has legislative approval to spend up to $5 million but said the project will cost closer to $4 million.
Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said the upgrade is part of a more comprehensive look at the 10-year old Craft Center, which attaches to the back of the 60-year-old Memorial Coliseum. The review could bring changes to the women’s basketball locker rooms and their practice facilities. Federal Title IX laws require parity of athletic opportunities for men and women.
“We’re constantly doing upgrades to both (men and women’s facilities),” Barnhart said.
Athletics officials are also considering the need for an athletic dining facility on the north side of campus.
In 2013, the men’s locker room at Rupp Arena, where the team plays, received a $3.1 million upgrade. Most of that was funded by UK sports booster Joe Craft, who also led donations to the Joe Craft Center, the Wildcat Coal Lodge, where the men’s basketball team lives, and the new football practice center.
