Homeless camper at school loading dock may cost Lexington schools $88,000

The principal and staff at Booker T. Washington Elementary School have been reporting for some time that a homeless person camps out on the loading dock at the service entry where deliveries are made to the school’s kitchen.
More than once, the homeless person has been found inside the school, according to a school board document.
It’s the unusual reason behind a routine request for the Fayette County Public Schools board to spend an estimated $88,000 to reconfigure the loading dock at the school and make the entrance safer. A vote on the situation is expected at the Feb. 27 regular monthly school board meeting, according to an agenda.
“The incident when the person entered the building occurred over the summer, so no students or staff” were there, district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall told the Herald-Leader.
“Several steel gates with padlocks have been installed to prevent entry to the dock area and block access to the service entry doors, but these measures have not been sufficient enough to deter the uninvited camper,” a board document said.
The gates used to fix the problem so far also have created an unintended barrier and the doors can’t be used so that people can leave in case of an emergency.
District law enforcement and Lexington police have decided that a more permanent solution is needed at the school on Howard Street in Lexington.
If approved, the district will reconfigure the loading dock and add new doors with emergency panic hardware. That’s going to take some demolition, construction of a new concrete loading dock, the installation of new doors and hardware and changes to electrical power and lighting fixtures.
The modifications are expected to be made by the time school starts in August.
Meanwhile, Deffendall said, school law enforcement officers “were unable to make contact” with the homeless person.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
