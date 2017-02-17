Bills easing school anti-nepotism laws advance in Kentucky House

The House Education Committee on Thursday approved two measures that would ease Kentucky’s school anti-nepotism laws.
The General Assembly had previously banned the nepotism that was rampant in school districts until the passage of the 1990 Kentucky Education Reform Act.
House Bill 277 would remove the restriction that a person is not eligible to be on a school board if the school district employs their aunt, uncle, son-in-law or daughter-in-law.
Under existing law, people aren’t eligible to be a school board member if they have certain relatives employed by the same district. “Relative” under the current law means father, mother, brother, sister, husband, wife, son, daughter, aunt, uncle, son-in-law and daughter-in-law.
LaRue County Middle School Principal Jason Detre told the committee that small school districts have a hard time finding qualified board members and the law made it more difficult. In some small counties, the school district is one of the largest employers.
“We’re looking for some relief,” Detre said.
House Bill 277 is sponsored by State Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville.
Reed noted that having mothers-in-law and fathers-in law, nephews and nieces and cousins employed by the district doesn’t make someone ineligible to be a school board member. He said the statute that restricts someone whose aunt, uncle, daughter-in-law or son-in law appears inequitable.
State Rep. Jody Richards, D- Bowling Green, voted against the bill, and state Rep. Jill York, R-Grayson, passed on the vote but other lawmakers approved it.
The committee also approved House Bill 269 sponsored by Rep. Steve Riley, R-Glasgow.
It would allow relatives who are ineligible for employment in a school district to serve as substitute employees in the district. That bill was unanimously approved.
Riley told the panel that he fully supported the state’s nepotism laws but that a lot of rural districts are having a hard time finding substitute bus drivers and substitute teachers.
The bills now go to the full House of Representatives.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
