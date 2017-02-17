Kentucky Senate approves repeal of Common Core standards in schools

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search Pause

1:04 Tour of new Kentucky football training facility

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

2:43 Cats top Hogs 69-62

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar

1:34 Is this junior the best prep dunker ever?

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

0:59 Fox Harbour Drive burglar

0:39 Danny Clark says Ohio State tattoo not a big deal