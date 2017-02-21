More children could attend private schools under Kentucky legislation

2:47 Faculty criticize Kentucky State University president search Pause

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:04 Protesters gather before McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:03 Derek Willis on his 12 rebounds against Georgia

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:59 Fox Harbour Drive burglar

0:57 Kenny Payne - Our standard is higher

1:22 Kenny Payne on more input with offense