UK announces plans for regional medical campus in Northern Kentucky

The University of Kentucky College of Medicine will develop a regional medical school campus in partnership with Northern Kentucky University and St. Elizabeth Healthcare for four-year medical education. It’s the third such regional partnership that UK has announced, after similar projects in Bowling Green and Morehead.
UK’s Lexington campus is at capacity, and regional campuses will help bolster the number of much-needed doctors throughout the state, said Robert DiPaola, dean of UK’s College of Medicine. Details have to be worked out, but officials have signed a memorandum of understanding.
“In Kentucky we have a shortage of physicians, especially primary care physicians, throughout the state,” UK President Eli Capilouto said. “As the university for Kentucky, we are working in close partnership with leading universities in our state and regional medical centers to directly respond to this need. Additionally, this collaboration will allow us to expand college of medicine enrollment in a manner that effectively and efficiently utilizes existing resources throughout the state.”
Currently, the UK College of Medicine enrolls 547 students, including 139 in the most recent admitted class, the class of 2020. UK plans to increase its class size through expansion to those regional campuses. Local advisory committees will recommend students for admission to the program.
The UK College of Medicine-Northern Kentucky campus will be a fully functioning four-year campus, using the same curriculum as UK’s Lexington campus. On-site faculty will have UK College of Medicine appointments and will teach in small groups and provide simulation/standardized patient experiences with lectures delivered on-site from Lexington, using educational technology. Additionally, clinical experiences will occur at St. Elizabeth Healthcare and surrounding community practices.
“NKU is proud to have the opportunity to partner with the University of Kentucky and St. Elizabeth Healthcare to leverage our individual strengths and the power of our brands to bring professional medical education to Northern Kentucky,” NKU President Geoffrey Mearns said. “Among other things, this medical school campus at NKU will help us further the mission of our Health Innovation Center to improve the health of the people that we serve.”
NKU is in Highland Heights, just south of Newport in Campbell County. UK’s other planned regional partnerships are with Western Kentucky University and Morehead State University.
