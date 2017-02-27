Alana Bloomfield’s ‘Global Trotting’ wins Sister Cities Young Artist Competition

▪ Sayre sophomore Alana Bloomfield’s “Global Trotting” piece has been named the 2017 winner of the Lexington Sister Cities Young Artist Competition. Over the years, Sayre Upper School art teacher Bill Berryman has had two students enter the contest, and both have won first place.
“Alana is an artist. It is who she is. She interprets the world with a gentle and creative spirit. She is open to instruction and strives to improve daily in her skills,” said Berryman.
Bloomfield was one of 53 entries from six schools, including Bryan Station, Henry Clay, Dunbar, Lafayette and Tates Creek. Bloomfield was presented $250 from Central Bank. Her artwork will be submitted to the worldwide Sister Cities International Competition Conference in Virginia Beach in mid-July.
▪ Kelly Mayes of Bryan Station High School has received the 2017 Outstanding Service Award from the Kentucky chapter of the American String Teachers Association.
Mayes has worked five years at Bryan Station, where she is assistant orchestra director and co-leader of the StationARTS program. She also teaches fourth- and fifth-grade orchestra at Cardinal Valley Elementary. Previously, she spent 11 years at Lexington Traditional Magnet School.
▪ The ‘Lectric Legends, a Central Kentucky high school robotics team with members from Anderson, Mercer and Franklin counties, won the FIRST Tech Challenge Kentucky Championship. The tournament, held at Owensboro Community Technical College, included 21 teams from Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio and Indiana.
Two team members, Eric Adams and Brandon Gowan, were nominated as State Dean’s List semi-finalists. Gowan is one of two students to become a Kentucky finalist. He will be interviewed, along with finalists from other states, at the world championship in St. Louis for a chance to be in the national top 10.
▪ The Lexington Legends have announced the winners of its second annual Stache Tank competition. Students from Bryan Station High School, Crawford Middle School and William Wells Brown Elementary competed.
Teams competed at each of their schools to determine finalists, who then made presentations to business leaders and Legends officials at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
Bryan Station’s winning team produced a plan for opening night that will salute the school and showcase student talents. They also created a video for the April 13 game. The group included Kylie Barefoot, Melissa Canales, Kageman Mason, Auryan Padgett, Kayla Stanley and Drake Witt.
The winning team from Crawford Middle School developed bacon-wrapped chicken bites, which were a hit with the judges and will now be a featured Kentucky Ale Taproom menu item and concession stand item for Legends fans in 2017. Students Alonna Allen, LeAira Beatty, Claynisha Mayberry and Lataiya Jones came up with the idea, cost analysis and plans for production.
The first 1,000 fans through the gates on April 16 will receive a fruit-infused water bottle designed by Egypt Brooks, Teayla Granville, Olivia Jones and Ayanna Darrington, all fifth-graders at William Wells Brown Elementary.
▪ Paul Laurence Dunbar placed second in Varsity Division I (large varsity), and Henry Clay was second in Game Day (small varsity coed) at the 2017 National High School Cheerleading Championship, which ran Feb. 11-12 in Orlando.
Dunbar also received the Nation’s Trophy for recording the highest score (91) in the World School competition and placed first in large varsity. World School was invitation-only and open to 10 teams in each division.
In addition, Dunbar was fourth in Game Day’s junior varsity division, Henry Clay placed ninth in large JV, and Edythe J. Hayes Middle School was 10th in small junior high.
▪ The Kentucky Department of Education has designated Liberty Elementary as a KSI/RTI model site for its intervention processes and protocols. This means that the department will add Liberty to its website as a resource, highlighting effective programs and exemplary practices that other schools might want to emulate.
Liberty principal Gerry Brooks noted that Liberty is the only school in the state that scored “exemplary practice” in all areas.
▪ A team from Winburn Middle School took top honors Feb. 18 in the local MATHCOUNTS competition, hosted by the University of Kentucky. Dylan Li was the top-scorer and winner of a full-tuition, four-year scholarship from UK and a $1,000 scholarship from Western Kentucky University. Dylan also received a $500 scholarship from Kentucky MATHCOUNTS.
Students on the top three teams advance to the state competition March 24-25 in Bowling Green.
First place, Winburn: Dylan Li, Lohith Tummala, Lynn Ye and Angela Zhang
Second, Tates Creek School: Nick Clevenger, Joey Ilagan, Noah Katz and JoonWoo Park
Third, Beaumont: Fernando Macchiavello, Andrew Blakemore, Chandler Zhu and Khalid Rashad
Other individuals qualifying for state included Thomas Ehrenborg of Morton, Aimee Stamm of Tates Creek, Ghazzal Hammad of Edythe J. Hayes, Madison Underwood of Tates Creek, and Ayush Kumar, Dominic Verry, Connor Zhang and Sarah Ming, all of Winburn.
More than 200 students from 19 area middle schools competed. Winner of the countdown round was Lohith Tummala of Winburn. The top area scorers were: Beaumont Middle, Fernando Macchiavello; Bluegrass Homeschoolers, Alexa Berezowitz; Bryan Station Middle, Andrew Peng; Carter G. Woodson Academy, Jasonliam Akwa; Christ the King School, Katie Fightmaster; Crawford Middle, Ayhorg Heng; Edythe J. Hayes Middle, Ghazzal Hammad; Garrard County Middle, Rebekah Keith; Jessie Clark Middle, Jared Johnson; Leestown Middle, Derek Hollifield; Lexington Traditional Magnet School, Jacob Hunley; Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary, Cameron Egbert; Montessori Middle of Kentucky, Noah Yaaccub; Morton Middle,Thomas Ehrenborg; SCAPA at Bluegrass, Jeffery Li; Seton Catholic, Ethan Keeling; Southern Middle, Pragya Upreti; Tates Creek Middle, Nick Clevenger; Winburn Middle, Dylan Li
