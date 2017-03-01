40% of homeless youth in Louisville are victims of sex trafficking, report finds

2:14 Protesters, supporters argue as Noah's Ark park opens Pause

0:49 Inside the newly opened Ark Encounter

2:05 Reactions to Ark Encounter opening

0:49 Derek Willis on how he told the team about his proposal plan

1:14 Injured Isaiah Briscoe: I've got to get my thumb right

1:11 John Calipari knew about Derek Willis' engagement plan

3:21 UK celebrates veteran trio, Derek Willis proposal on Senior Night

0:20 Strong storms in Lexington

9:15 Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivers Democratic response to Trump's joint address to Congress