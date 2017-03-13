KSU regents to discuss presidential finalists as faculty plan no-confidence vote

The Kentucky State University Board of Regents will meet Monday evening to discuss three finalists for president, but it’s unclear if they’ll make a pick and bring to an end their controversial and contested search process.
Next week, the school’s faculty senate has scheduled a vote of no confidence in Board of Regents Chairwoman Karen Bearden. Faculty Senate Chairwoman Kimberly Sipes said the presidential search has only highlighted longstanding problems at Kentucky State, including tenure and retention, instructional budgets and a lack of faculty raises. Several faculty have also asked the board to declare their search failed and start over.
Bearden has consistently refused to speak to the media about the search and other issues.
“All these things have been issues for years and nothing ever happens,” Sipes said Monday morning. “The difference this year is that the community got involved in the presidential search and they were unhappy. A conversation about the decisions being made by the leadership gave us an opportunity to bring these other issues to light.”
The presidential search committee — made up of KSU regents, faculty and staff, along with Frankfort community members — chose three finalists in a national search, but did not include interim President Aaron Thompson, a popular leader among faculty, staff and students.
The finalists are:
▪ M. Christopher Brown, the provost at Southern University in Louisiana. He is a former president of Alcorn State University in Mississippi who resigned in 2014 after reports of lavish upgrades to the president’s residence without seeking the legally required bids, according to the Associated Press;
▪ Said Sewell, the provost of Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo. He received a vote of no-confidence from the faculty last year and went on an extended leave of absence.
▪ Thomas Colbert, the first black justice on the Oklahoma Supreme Court, where he still serves. Colbert graduated from Kentucky State in 1973, but his only higher education experience was as an assistant dean at Marquette University Law School from 1982 to 1984.
The three finalists visited Kentucky State last week, meeting with faculty, staff, students and regents.
Kentucky State is the only historically black university in the state, and has suffered from shaky finances and declining enrollment in recent years. Between 2013 and 2015, total enrollment fell from 2,533 to 1,586, although it has since risen 30 percent. The school was excluded from last year’s state budget cuts to higher education because former President Raymond Burse said it might force the school to close.
