Fayette school board may challenge Kentucky’s charter school law

Fayette County Public Schools board member Doug Barnett, an attorney, says school district officials should consider challenging the constitutionality of the law that will allow charter schools in Kentucky for the first time.
“I think we need to have a discussion ...about possibly bringing that up in the courts. Because I think that’s where this is going to end up being settled eventually,” Barnett said at the Monday night board meeting. “I don't think we can fight the battle alone. I think we are going to have to approach Jefferson County, Warren County, Franklin County” and independent city school districts to ask them to potentially take court action.
Gov. Matt Bevin signed House Bill 520 into law earlier this month against the protests of many public educators who fear charter schools will drain resources from public schools. Proponents say charter schools could help low performing students.
Barnett cited language in the state constitution that he says shows the new law is unconstitutional in that the law allows mayors of Louisville and Lexington to approve and oversee charter schools, allows local school funds to be given to public charter schools and includes a judicial review when boards of education deny charter school applications.
Barnett said he doesn’t think that those provisions are allowed under the Kentucky constitution.
Barnett brought up the issue during a school board meeting Monday when the school district’s General Assembly lobbyist Bob Babbage was discussing the state’s new charter school law.
Afterward, Fayette school board chair Melissa Bacon said she agreed that the school board should discuss the constitutional issues and a potential court action. “I think it needs to be looked at.”
Under HB 520, local school boards and the mayors of Louisville and Lexington could approve and oversee an unlimited number of charter schools beginning in the 2017-18 school year. Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt told the Kentucky School Boards Association News Service recently that it would take several months for charter school regulations to be enacted; officials are now saying it would be the 2018-19 school year before charter schools would be approved to open.
In public charter schools, an organizer would enter into a performance-based contract, or charter, with an oversight board or entity that spells out the school’s governance, funding, accountability and flexibility. Charter schools would be part of the state’s public education system.
A separate appropriations bill, also passed by the General Assembly, deals with the funding model for charter schools. Under HB 471, federal and per-pupil state funding would be allocated to charter schools just as it would any other public schools.
