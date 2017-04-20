WKU student leaders urge free tuition for black students as slavery reparations

Western Kentucky University’s Student Government Association passed a resolution demanding free tuition for all black students as reparations for slavery, according to the College Heights Herald.
“We demand reparations for the systematic denial of access to high quality educational opportunities in the form of full and free access for all black people (including undocumented, currently and formerly incarcerated people) to Western Kentucky University,” says the resolution written by senators Andrea Ambam and Brian Anderson.
They acknowledged the move was largely symbolic.
“This is something that I think is more importantly about sending a clear message than it is about actually trying to strive for the institution to actually give out free tuition to everybody,” Anderson told the student newspaper.
Senators Brian Anderson and Andrea Ambam speak on Resolution 6-17-S. pic.twitter.com/Do11CbtgcC— WKU SGA (@WKUSGA) April 18, 2017
The resolution also called for WKU to create a special task forceto research test-optional and geographically-weighted admissions.
Some senators disagreed with the resolution, saying that other students would eventually have to foot the bill for offering free tuition. The measure passed 19-10.
WKU President Gary Ransdell declined to comment, according to the Bowling Green Daily News.
Linda Blackford: 859-231-1359, @lbblackford
Comments