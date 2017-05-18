UK suspends black fraternity for six years, citing paddling of pledges

The University of Kentucky has suspended a fraternity for six years for paddling pledges and other forms of hazing, according to disciplinary records.
Kappa Alpha Psi, a historically black fraternity at UK, was suspended on March 28, 2017, according to a March 28 letter from Dominick Williams, the acting director of the Office of Student Conduct, to Kappa Alpha Psi president Dwayne Sutton, who accepted responsibility for the behavior that occurred in the spring 2017 semester.
“Specifically, Sutton explained that he discovered his chapter was engaging in hazing behavior … new members were made to line up, recite information regarding the fraternity and they were sometimes hit by the actives present and/or paddled,” the letter says.
Sutton, who is from Louisville, has graduated from UK and said he would not comment specifically on the suspension. Sutton said Kappa Alpha Psi had only eight members and no longer had a house on campus.
“I’m sure the fraternity will come back on campus after the suspension is over,” Sutton said in a phone interview.
The fraternity is overseen at UK by the National Pan-Hellenic Council, which coordinates historically black fraternities and sororities. The UK chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi was chartered in 1981.
The national chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi in Philadelphia, Pa., did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Sutton said other fraternities have gotten in less trouble for similar or worse violations, but he declined to elaborate.
Last year, the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity was suspended for five years for alcohol and hazing violations that included forcing pledges to drink until they vomited, watch gay pornography and do calisthenics in pools of vomit.
UK officials were not immediately available for comment.
