Number of graduating Fayette students will break all-time record

Over the next two days, more than 2,640 students will graduate from Fayette County Public Schools.
The overall number for 2017 represents an all-time high for the district, said district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall. Ten years ago, 1,924 students graduated from the school district. The higher numbers are a result of Lexington’s population growth and an improving graduation rate.
The number of 2017 graduates is also an all-time high for four out of five high schools, Deffendall said. Henry Clay High School, which lost some students in the past to redistricting, will have 566 graduates. Its record was 624.
The anticipated number of graduates at the other schools: Paul Laurence Dunbar, 552; Lafayette, 596; Bryan Station, 472, and Tates Creek, 456.
Dunbar and Lafayette have commencements Wednesday; the others are on Thursday. All are at Rupp Arena.
With Frederick Douglass High School opening in the fall, numbers of graduates at the existing five schools should drop next year.
New this year in Fayette County Schools will be a seal on diplomas that indicates when students are literate in English and one other language.
Although the school year ended May 19, Rupp Arena was not available for commencements until this week.
For the last four years, between 5,000 and 6,500 have attended each school’s graduation at Rupp, Deffendall said, so people who plan to attend might want to be mindful of congestion downtown and in nearby restaurants.
Here is the schedule for the 2017 Fayette County Public Schools’ commencements at Rupp Arena:
Wednesday, May 24:
▪ 4 p.m.: Lafayette High School.
▪ 7:30 p.m.: Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.
Thursday, May 25:
▪ 12:30 p.m.: Henry Clay High School.
▪ 4 p.m.: Tates Creek High School.
▪ 7:30 p.m.: Bryan Station High School.
