Stallions, Thoroughbreds or Colts? Students to pick Douglass mascot

Students at Lexington’s new Frederick Douglass High School will vote on a mascot on the first day of school using a new school app, said Douglass’ Academy Coach Shawn Hinds.
Students have decided that the mascot Stallions, which a public petition in January decried as sexist, should stay in the mix as a possible option when the vote is taken, Hinds said.
Hinds said a student focus group led a discussion among their peers and decided that Douglass students should vote on the three possible options of Stallions, Thoroughbreds and Colts. Students also will have the option to write-in a mascot of their choice, Hinds said.
Stallions was initially chosen as the name for the school athletic teams and school mascot, with green and orange as the school colors. But in January, after a Lexington woman created a petition that said “it is inappropriate and sexist” that the mascot and name for the female sports teams be the Stallions, Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk said students would vote on alternatives.
