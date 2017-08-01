School begins: First day of classes for Frankfort school district

The new school year began Tuesday for students in the Frankfort Independent district. That’s more than two weeks before Fayette County Public Schools open on Aug. 16.
Another Central Kentucky school district — Burgin Independent — is scheduled to open Wednesday.
Classes in Anderson, Bourbon, Garrard and Mercer counties are scheduled to start Aug. 9, and Scott, Harrison, Montgomery and Woodford counties on Aug. 10.
In addition to Fayette County, Central Kentucky districts opening on Aug. 16 include Berea Independent, Boyle County, Clark County, Danville Independent, Franklin County, Jessamine County, Madison County and Paris Independent.
