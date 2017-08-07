Fayette County cancels school on day of solar eclipse

Students in Fayette County public schools will get the day off to watch this month’s solar eclipse.

The Fayette County school board voted Monday to give students Aug. 21 off by shifting a previously-scheduled day off from October.

The eclipse was not the only reason that school board members on Monday made the change in the 2017-18 school calendar from having a day off on Oct. 27, but it was an added bonus, said district pupil personnel director Steve Hill.

Hill said district officials made the change primarily so they could make staffing adjustments near the first day of school on Aug.16 to ensure schools had an adequate number of teachers.

But district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall also said that the district would be dismissing students at the peak of the eclipse if there were no changes to the schedule.

Hill said there was a safety issue. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, and the Moon fully or partially blocks the Sun.

Deffendall said “the peak concern during the eclipse is eye safety.”

“The students wearing eclipse safety glasses shouldn’t be walking or driving,” Deffendall said, or be in the path of distracted drivers.

Hill also said that several families had contacted his office because they wanted to go to Western Kentucky on Aug. 21, where they could see the eclipse for a prolonged time and share an educational experience with their children.

Fayette students will now be going to school on October 27, which originally was a scheduled day off.

Other school districts in Kentucky have adjusted their schedule on Aug. 21, most recently Harlan County where officials have called school off for that afternoon.