Lexington schools look for more men to show kids that ‘reading can be cool’

More Videos 0:58 Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning Pause 1:09 Kentucky sheriff's deputy handcuffed third-grader in class 1:33 Trump, Mitch McConnell 'closer than ever before' 1:55 Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:47 Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:11 New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says 0:59 Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground 0:59 Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park 2:30 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

REAL men sought to read to elementary school kids Fayette county public schools are seeking 300 volunteers to take part in the REAL (Read. Excel. Achieve. Lead.) program, which seeks to encourage men to read in elementary school classrooms. Lansdowne Elementary School is the first school in Fayette county to take part in the new program. Fayette county public schools are seeking 300 volunteers to take part in the REAL (Read. Excel. Achieve. Lead.) program, which seeks to encourage men to read in elementary school classrooms. Lansdowne Elementary School is the first school in Fayette county to take part in the new program. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Fayette county public schools are seeking 300 volunteers to take part in the REAL (Read. Excel. Achieve. Lead.) program, which seeks to encourage men to read in elementary school classrooms. Lansdowne Elementary School is the first school in Fayette county to take part in the new program. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com