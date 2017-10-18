This man has donated millions to UK. Here’s why he just pledged $12 million more.

More Videos

3rd graders react to Louisville Zoo animals 1:43

3rd graders react to Louisville Zoo animals

Pause
REAL men sought to read to elementary school kids 1:44

REAL men sought to read to elementary school kids

Jennifer Garner practices letters with Kentucky students 0:22

Jennifer Garner practices letters with Kentucky students

A DACA student's plea for help after classmate targets her for deportation 6:21

A DACA student's plea for help after classmate targets her for deportation

'Preparing for the future': Louisville president says he's optimistic despite scandals 1:07

'Preparing for the future': Louisville president says he's optimistic despite scandals

Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning 0:58

Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 0:33

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers.

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 1:03

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane

The Pooh Bear cocktail at Whiskey Bear bar in The Barn 1:49

The Pooh Bear cocktail at Whiskey Bear bar in The Barn

Florida coach bullish on SEC basketball 1:16

Florida coach bullish on SEC basketball

  • This man just gave $12 million to the University of Kentucky

    University of Kentucky alumnus Paul Chellgren announced a gift of $12 million to UK to support undergraduate education on Oct. 18, 2017. A dorm will also be renamed for Chellgren.

University of Kentucky alumnus Paul Chellgren announced a gift of $12 million to UK to support undergraduate education on Oct. 18, 2017. A dorm will also be renamed for Chellgren. Linda Blackford lblackford@herald-leader.com
University of Kentucky alumnus Paul Chellgren announced a gift of $12 million to UK to support undergraduate education on Oct. 18, 2017. A dorm will also be renamed for Chellgren. Linda Blackford lblackford@herald-leader.com

Education

This man has donated millions to UK. Here’s why he just pledged $12 million more.

By Linda Blackford

lblackford@herald-leader.com

October 18, 2017 2:30 PM

A longtime donor and former University of Kentucky trustee has pledged a $12 million gift to support an academic center he founded.

Paul Chellgren, the former longtime CEO of Ashland Inc., and his wife Deborah Cole Chellgren, were at UK on Wednesday to announce the gift, which will support the Chellgren Center for Academic Excellence.

UK also is renaming the Woodland Glen I residence hall as Chellgren Hall.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to give back to the University of Kentucky — an institution that has meant so much to me and my family,” said Chellgren, who graduated from UK as an undergraduate in 1964. “Giving back is about those we impact, educate and serve, and the future we want them to create. In the past decade, almost 400 Chellgren Center students have come to UK in search of an education that challenges them to compete and succeed in a complex and diverse 21st century economy.”

Paul Chellgren
Paul W. Chellgren reired from Ashland Inc. as the CEO on August 2, 2002.
Ashland Inc.

The gift is divided into two pieces:

▪ $3.5 million to support the Chellgren Center, with $1.25 million of that amount to launch the Chellgren Initiative to advance undergraduate excellence;

▪  $8.5 million to create an endowment to support the center. The $8.5 million will come from a life insurance policy for Deborah Chellgren and death benefit payable to the university, officials said.

“For many years, the Chellgren Center for Undergraduate Excellence has been central for realizing this aspiration,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “The center has leveraged our institutional assets, as both a land-grant and flagship research university, to support undergraduate excellence. On behalf of the UK family, I want to extend our sincerest thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Chellgren, who have left an indelible mark on our institution.”

UK officials said this gift will bring the Chellgrens’ total giving to UK to $18 million.

Chellgren is a native of Tullahoma, Tenn., and came to UK as an honors student and became student body president his senior year. After UK, Chellgren earned an MBA from Harvard University and an advanced degree in economics from Oxford University. He joined Ashland in 1974 and was named president and chief operating officer in 1992.

Ashland announced his retirement in 2002 because it said Chellgren violated a company policy banning office relationships. He and his first wife, Sheila, divorced in 2004.

Chellgren served on the UK Board of Trustees for 11 years, and was inducted into the UK Gatton College of Business and Economics Hall of Fame in 1995, and the UK Hall of Distinguished Alumni in 2000.

In 2005, he began the Chellgren Fund for Student Excellence to provide resources for research in the physical sciences, life sciences, social sciences and the humanities. His gifts created the Chellgren Center for Undergraduate Excellence as a collaboration among several undergraduate initiatives.

“For decades, Paul Chellgren and his family have given back to this university — through donations, as a board member, and as someone who has proudly represented UK as one of our Commonwealth’s most successful CEOs,” said Angela Edwards, chairwoman of the Academic and Student Affairs Committee of the UK Board of Trustees. “He understands that the best education is one that challenges students to grapple with the questions of the day and to take from this place the skills they will need to be continuous, lifelong learners.”

Linda Blackford: 859-231-1359, @lbblackford

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

3rd graders react to Louisville Zoo animals 1:43

3rd graders react to Louisville Zoo animals

Pause
REAL men sought to read to elementary school kids 1:44

REAL men sought to read to elementary school kids

Jennifer Garner practices letters with Kentucky students 0:22

Jennifer Garner practices letters with Kentucky students

A DACA student's plea for help after classmate targets her for deportation 6:21

A DACA student's plea for help after classmate targets her for deportation

'Preparing for the future': Louisville president says he's optimistic despite scandals 1:07

'Preparing for the future': Louisville president says he's optimistic despite scandals

Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning 0:58

Preseason interview with Dunbar's Tyler Browning

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 0:33

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers.

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 1:03

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane

The Pooh Bear cocktail at Whiskey Bear bar in The Barn 1:49

The Pooh Bear cocktail at Whiskey Bear bar in The Barn

Florida coach bullish on SEC basketball 1:16

Florida coach bullish on SEC basketball

  • This man just gave $12 million to the University of Kentucky

    University of Kentucky alumnus Paul Chellgren announced a gift of $12 million to UK to support undergraduate education on Oct. 18, 2017. A dorm will also be renamed for Chellgren.

This man just gave $12 million to the University of Kentucky

View More Video