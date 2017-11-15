Could this be Kentucky’s first charter school? It just took a big first step.

Could Eastern Kentucky University’s semi-private Model Laboratory School become Kentucky’s first charter school?
The Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents on Wednesday passed a resolution allowing the administration to submit an application for Model, Kentucky’s only remaining Pre-K thru 12 university laboratory school, to become a charter school.
Since a law allowing public charter schools took effect earlier this year, Model Laboratory officials have been among the first in the state to publicly acknowledge that they are considering opening a charter school.
Kentucky’s first charter schools are expected to open next fall for the 2018-19 school year. Applications from people wanting to open a public charter school can be filed with local school boards and the Lexington and Louisville mayor’s offices, as soon as charter school regulations are finally approved in early 2018 by state officials. EKU’s application for Model will be made to the Madison County School board, said EKU spokeswoman Kristi Middleton. Madison district officials were unavailable for comment late Wednesday.
The board’s resolution noted that charter schools in Kentucky will provide “new, innovative, and more flexible ways” of educating students and Model and EKU strive to stay on the cutting edge of “new, innovative, and more flexible” ways to deliver quality education.
“There will be a lot of conversation moving forward to determine what is in the best interest of Model Laboratory School, its students and the continued partnership with Eastern Kentucky University,” David T. McFaddin, a vice-president at EKU said after the meeting. “The Board recognizes there is great concern over the ability to allow current Model students to continue their education at the school they know and love, and any viable options will require consideration to accommodate existing students. We have a lot to explore in the weeks and months ahead.”
In establishing the university charter school, EKU’s administration will solicit the guidance of industry professionals and staff in its College of Education, the resolution said.
Kentucky Department of Education officials did not immediately comment on the EKU decision Wednesday afternoon. A public hearing on charter school regulations is scheduled for Nov. 21 in Frankfort,
A task force studying the future of Model on Wednesday made the recommendation to EKU’s board.
“Model is a very unique school and does not fit the standard definition or mold of any other school in the Commonwealth,” said an email sent on Tuesday to stakeholders for Model from the task force.
“Given the information and definitions as they exist today the Taskforce is of the opinion that the appropriate application for MLS would be as a new public charter.”
“In our discussions with Model stakeholders, the charter application was the most viable, enduring solution to the budgetary and facilities challenges at Model. The ultimate goal is to ensure that Model and its legacy continue to exist in the immediate and long-term future,” the e-mail said.
Officials are looking at ways of allowing current students not admitted through a charter lottery to maintain enrollment , the email said
Designation as a charter school would provide access to additional resources of per pupil funding from the state, the task force proposal to the board said. Those additional resources could be used to support funding for a new building. Model currently provides clinical experiences for EKU students.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears
