Berea College hit hard in GOP tax bill; a fix said to be in the works

More Videos 0:48 Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017 Pause 0:56 Official Trailer: Without a net: The Digital Divide In America 1:28 Kentucky football’s airsoft combat game reviews are in 1:47 EnerBlu announces plan that would bring hundreds of jobs to Eastern Kentucky 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 1:15 Kentucky lawmaker dead in apparent suicide 1:51 UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts 0:32 John Calipari: 'I was gonna wear sunglasses, too' 1:17 How America's big and small counties differ 1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A Berea College tax solution will be found soon, congressman says U.S. Rep. Andy Barr blamed Democrats for forcing out a the GOP tax reform bill a provision that would have protected Berea College from a new tax on earnings on its billion-dollar endowment. The endowment is used to cover tuition for low-income students who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford college. Democrats blamed Republicans for rushing through the tax plan with the requirement for a tax on endowments. U.S. Rep. Andy Barr blamed Democrats for forcing out a the GOP tax reform bill a provision that would have protected Berea College from a new tax on earnings on its billion-dollar endowment. The endowment is used to cover tuition for low-income students who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford college. Democrats blamed Republicans for rushing through the tax plan with the requirement for a tax on endowments. Andy Barr's office

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr blamed Democrats for forcing out a the GOP tax reform bill a provision that would have protected Berea College from a new tax on earnings on its billion-dollar endowment. The endowment is used to cover tuition for low-income students who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford college. Democrats blamed Republicans for rushing through the tax plan with the requirement for a tax on endowments. Andy Barr's office