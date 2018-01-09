Berea College receives $30 million to help schools in an Eastern Kentucky county

Berea College has received $30 million in federal grant money to help improve the Perry County schools.
Berea’s Partners for Education program will administer the five-year Promise Neighborhood grant to provide services and school supports that will improve student outcomes in the Eastern Kentucky county. Promise Neighborhood is a federal program aimed at helping nonprofits, higher education and Indian tribes to create strong networks of family and communities to improve education and successfully transition to college.
“We are thrilled to bring our Promise Neighborhood model to Perry County and to have the opportunity to partner with so many people in the community,” said Dreama Gentry, executive director of Partners for Education, which tries to use local leadership and resources to improve education in Appalachia.
Partners for Education began work in Perry County in 2012 by establishing a college access program and placing 20 AmeriCorps volunteers at Perry Central High School. The program will now continue with a six-month planning period to get more community input on how to best improve schools’ communities.
“I am very thankful for the Perry Promise Neighborhood Grant,” Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said. “This is an opportunity for many agencies to work together in order to provide services for students and families throughout our county.”
